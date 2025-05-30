Defending champion Alcaraz labors into fourth round of the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round of the French Open after laboring past Damir Dzumhur…

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round of the French Open after laboring past Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Friday night session.

The second-seeded Spaniard had never before played Dzumhur, a 33-year-old Bosnian who had never been past the third round at any major tournament.

“I suffered quite a lot today,” Alcaraz said. “The first two sets was under control, then he started to play more deeply and more aggressively. It was really difficult for me.”

Dzumhur hurt his left knee in a fall in the second round, and had treatment on Friday on his right leg during the changeover at 3-2 down in the third set. He then laid down on the ground while the trainer worked on both legs for several minutes.

The crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier did a Mexican wave and shouted “Olé” while it waited.

Then Dzumhur received cheers when he made an improbable smash despite being off balance, again when he won the third set, and once more when he broke Alcaraz in the opening game of the fourth set.

Alcarez stumbles late

An improbable turnaround seemed to be happening as Alcaraz made clumsy unforced errors, hitting routine-looking winners long or forcing shots on his usually accurate forehand. At one point in the fourth set, Alcaraz even stared down at the clay in frustration after sending a booming forehand way out.

But the four-time Grand Slam singles champion broke back in the sixth and the eighth games to serve for the match.

Still, the resilient Dzumhur, whose face was red with effort and glistening with sweat, broke back to drag the suspense out a little longer.

“That’s why it’s difficult to win Grand Slams because you have to maintain your focus over three or four hours,” Alcaraz said. “I didn’t enjoy it too much.”

Alcaraz finally clinched victory on his second match point and faces No. 13 Ben Shelton in the fourth round.

He leads 2-0 in career matches against Shelton, who is also 22, but they have never met each other on clay.

“Playing the defending champion, round of 16, I’m guessing center court, that’s a pretty cool opportunity, pretty cool experience,” Shelton said. ___

