Davis, Rigby homer, Georgia stymies Florida for 2-1 win to force deciding game in super regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lyndi Rae Davis and Emily Digby hit home runs and Georgia continually wiggled out of trouble to defeat Florida 2-1 on Saturday and force a deciding game at the Gainesville Super Regional.

Game 3 is Sunday.

The third-seeded Gators had seven hits, drew five walks and had the Bulldogs commit three errors but Florida went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 baserunners.

After Florida (47-15) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first inning and failed to score, Davis homered in the bottom of the inning. The Gators started the second with a double and added a two-out single but couldn’t get a runner in and Digby homered.

Lilli Backes (16-10) had all kinds of trouble through 6 1/3 innings for Georgia (34-23) before leaving with two on and one out in the seventh.

The Gators got an unearned run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Reagan Walsh opened the seventh with a single and made it to second on Backes’ error. A walk and a strikeout ended the day for Backes and Randi Roelling came on in relief. She got a long flyout that moved the baserunners up before an infield popup ended it for her fourth save.

Keagan Rothrock (15-6) took the loss, exiting after Digby’s homer.

