Darvish set to face hitters and Cronenworth close to return for Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Already off to a strong start this season, the San Diego Padres are getting healthier, too.

Baseball’s top bullpen received a boost Wednesday when the Padres (23-13) reinstated Sean Reynolds from the 15-day injured list. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth is expected back Friday — and pitcher Yu Darvish is scheduled to face hitters Thursday for the first time in his recovery from right elbow inflammation.

“It’s a substantial step,” manager Mike Shildt said before the rubber match of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The welcome news comes after 22-year-old All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill returned from the injured list Tuesday night and went 2 for 4 with a double in the cleanup spot against New York.

“Picked up right where he left off,” Shildt said.

Merrill followed that up Wednesday night with a homer and two RBIs, but the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 victory in 10 innings. He was hit on the left forearm by a 93 mph fastball from Devin Williams in the 10th, but remained in the game and said afterward he was fine.

Darvish threw a bullpen Tuesday at the club’s spring training complex in Arizona. The five-time All-Star has been sidelined all season, and it’s still too soon to project a timeline for his return.

“Tomorrow’s a good indicator,” Shildt said. “It’ll get more crystal from there.”

Cronenworth, however, played the second of back-to-back rehab games Wednesday for Triple-A El Paso. He went 1 for 2 with a walk and scored twice against Round Rock after going 1 for 2 with a two-run homer and three walks Tuesday night.

Following a day off Thursday, the two-time All-Star is likely to come off the 10-day IL in time for Friday night’s series opener at Colorado.

“That’s where we’re trending,” Shildt said.

Cronenworth has been out since April 9 with a fractured right rib after getting hit by a pitch. He will probably wear a piece of equipment to protect his ribs when he returns, Shildt said.

Reynolds is looking to make his 2025 debut after recovering from a stress reaction in his right foot. The rookie right-hander threw 5 1/3 hitless innings in four rehab outings for El Paso.

The 6-foot-8 Reynolds reached the majors for the first time last season and was extremely effective in nine appearances, racking up 21 strikeouts and a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings. His four-seam fastball averaged 96.9 mph.

“He’s ready to compete for us,” Shildt said.

San Diego’s bullpen entered Wednesday with the lowest ERA (2.34), WHIP (1.01) and opponents’ batting average (.191) in the majors — even after Adrian Morejon and Wandy Peralta were tagged for a combined 10 earned runs and seven hits in the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 12-3 loss to the Yankees.

To open a roster spot for Reynolds, the Padres optioned right-hander Ryan Bergert to Triple-A, where he will build his pitch count back up to resume his regular role as a starter.

The 25-year-old Bergert went 1-0 over four scoreless relief appearances for San Diego in his first taste of the major leagues.

“I thought Bergert was outstanding. It’s hard to break into the big leagues,” Shildt said. “Really pleased for him. Happy about how he’s progressed, how he accepted that role.”

