Darren Yapi scores goal, Nico Hansen has 3 saves as Rapids beat St. Louis 1-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Darren Yapi scored a goal and Nico Hansen had three saves on Saturday night to help the Colorado Rapids beat St. Louis City 1-0.

Colorado (6-5-4), which beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 last time out to snap a string of three consecutive losses and a five-game winless streak, has won back-to-back games.

St. Louis (2-8-5) is winless in 11 consecutive matches dating to a 1-0 win over Seattle on March 15.

Yapi opened the scoring in the 41st minute. The 20-year-old homegrown knocked down a cross played in from the right side by Ted Ku-Dipietro, turned and scored from the center of the area.

Cedric Teuchert got behind the defense and had a one-on-one opportunity denied by Hansen in the 36th minute.

Roman Bürki had five saves for St. Louis.

The game was delayed in the seventh minute for about an hour-and-a-half due to inclement weather.

