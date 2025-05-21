Dalton Varsho hits grand slam in 7-run 8th in Blue Jays’ 14-0 romp over Padres

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam in a seven-run eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays routed…

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam in a seven-run eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the San Diego Padres 14-0 on Wednesday night.

Nathan Lukes’ two-run homer gave Toronto the lead in the fifth before the Blue Jays racked up 12 runs in the seventh and eighth. Bo Bichette drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh and added an RBI single in the eighth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each had an RBI single before pinch-hitter Jonatan Clase added a two-run double in the five-run seventh. Addison Barger drove in a run with a double and Ernie Clement had an RBI single.

Kevin Gausman (4-4) struck out nine and gave up just three hits over seven. Reliever Jose Urena finished the game.

Luis Arraez had a double and a triple as San Diego lost its fifth straight.

Randy Vasquez (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four over 4 2/3 innings.

Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Alek Jacob came out of the Padres bullpen, with Morejon giving up four unearned runs and Jacob allowing six, five of those earned. Center fielder Tyler Wade started pitching with one out in the eighth to spare San Diego’s arms.

Key moment

Arraez reached second in the first inning after a one-out double to right field. Gausman was called for a ball during the next at bat, moving Arraez to third. Gausman and Blue Jays manager John Schneider argued the call to no avail, but the Toronto starter got out of the jam by inducing a Manny Machado pop fly and striking out Jackson Merrill.

Key stat

The Padres have scored only three runs during their five-game losing streak.

Up next

Bowden Francis (2-6) was set to start for Toronto against Stephen Kolek (2-1) on Thursday in the series finale.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.