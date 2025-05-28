Dallas plays Chicago after Bueckers’ 21-point game

Dallas Wings (1-4, 0-3 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (0-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (1-4, 0-3 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (0-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings takes on the Chicago Sky after Paige Bueckers scored 21 points in the Wings’ 109-87 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Chicago finished 6-14 at home last season while going 13-27 overall. The Sky averaged 7.0 steals, 3.8 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas finished 9-31 overall last season while going 2-18 on the road. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.