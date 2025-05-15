Dallas hosts Minnesota in season opener

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -7; over/under is 164.5 BOTTOM…

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -7; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx in the season opener.

Dallas finished 7-13 at home and 6-14 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 92.1 last season.

Minnesota finished 30-10 overall last season while going 14-6 in Western Conference games. The Lynx averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 17.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Tyasha Harris: out (knee).

Lynx: Aubrey Griffin: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.