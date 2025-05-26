Dallas faces Connecticut, looks to halt 4-game slide

Dallas Wings (0-4, 0-3 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (0-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Dallas Wings (0-4, 0-3 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (0-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings comes into the matchup against Connecticut Sun as losers of four games in a row.

Connecticut went 28-12 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun shot 44.4% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas finished 9-31 overall with a 2-18 record on the road last season. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 92.1 last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.