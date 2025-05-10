Dallas and Winnipeg meet with series tied 1-1

Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -148, Jets +123; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets in game three of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 4-0. Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the victory.

Dallas is 20-12-3 against the Central Division and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have scored 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank third in league play.

Winnipeg has gone 56-22-4 overall with a 24-11-0 record against the Central Division. The Jets have a 19-5-3 record in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 41 goals and 56 assists for the Jets. Adam Lowry has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.6 penalties and 20 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

