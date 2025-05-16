D-backs place struggling left hander Eduardo Rodríguez on IL with shoulder inflammation

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez on the injured list Friday because of shoulder inflammation.…

The 32-year-old has struggled this season with a 1-3 record and a 7.05 ERA over nine starts. He’s given up 21 earned runs over his past 16 innings, spanning four mostly ineffective starts.

Right-hander Ryne Nelson is the most likely candidate to take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. He has a 5.13 ERA over 10 outings, including one start.

The D-backs also added right-handers Christian Montes De Oca and Scott McGough to the big league roster and sent struggling left-hander Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno.

