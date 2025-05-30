Cuvet and Galvin hit HRs to help Miami beat Alabama 5-3 at Hattiesburg Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Daniel Cuvet hit a three-run home run in the first inning, Max Galvin added a solo…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Daniel Cuvet hit a three-run home run in the first inning, Max Galvin added a solo shot in the fifth and No. 3 seed Miami beat Alabama 5-3 in the opening game of the Hattiesburg Regional on Friday.

Miami (32-24) plays either top-seeded Southern Miss or Columbia on Saturday. No. 2 seed Alabama (41-17) takes on the other in a loser-out game.

Jake Ogden walked to lead off the game and Galvin followed with a single before Cuvet hit a 3-0 pitch over the wall in right field and the Hurricanes led the rest of the way.

Cuvet led off the third with a double and scored on a two-out single by Renzo Gonzalez to make it 4-0.

Kade Snell was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth and scored for Alabama when Brady Neal grounded out with the bases loaded. Brennen Norton followed with a two-RBI double to cut the Crimson Tide’s deficit to 4-3.

AJ Ciscar (6-1) gave up three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings. Brian Walters pitched a scoreless ninth and earned his ninth save of the season.

Bryce Fowler fouled off seven straight pitches before he reached on an error with two out in the ninth and moved to second when Justin Lebron was hit by a pitch but Walters got Snell to fly out to end the game.

Riley Quick (8-3) pitched six innings and allowed five runs on eight hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

