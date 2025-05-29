Curt Johnson named general manager of Denver’s NWSL team

DENVER (AP) — Former North Carolina Courage executive Curt Johnson was named Thursday as the general manager of the National…

DENVER (AP) — Former North Carolina Courage executive Curt Johnson was named Thursday as the general manager of the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team in Denver.

Johnson stepped down as chief soccer officer and general manager of the Courage in December. He will oversee all of the soccer operations for the new Denver club, which will kick off next year.

“He brings championship-level experience, a collaborative spirit, and a clear passion for growing the game,” Denver controlling owner Rob Cohen said in a statement on Thursday. “He’s been a part of building some of the most successful organizations in our sport, and we’re thrilled to have him shaping the future of our club.”

As chief soccer officer for the Courage from 2017-24, Johnson oversaw a club that won two NWSL championships and three NWSL Shields. He previously worked with North Carolina FC and with Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer.

Johnson has a tight timeline. Denver was named the NWSL’s 16th team in December and will kickoff next spring. The team will play in a temporary home for two seasons before moving to a new 14,500-seat purpose-built stadium in 2028.

