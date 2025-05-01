Curry ices his right thumb after Warriors struggle across the board and lose to Rockets in Game 5

HOUSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors struggled on both ends of the court Wednesday night to squander a chance…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors struggled on both ends of the court Wednesday night to squander a chance to close out their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Things got away from them quickly in the 131-116 loss in Game 5. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and the rest of Golden State’s starters spent most of the second half watching from the bench after coach Steve Kerr inserted his reserves with about five minutes left in the third quarter and Houston up by 29.

Kerr shouldered the blame for the poor performance that allowed Houston to move the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

“I didn’t have them ready to play, clearly,” he said. “We committed three fouls in the first two minutes of the game and I think they were 13 for 13 from the line after the first quarter.

“We can’t come out with that lack of defensive focus and energy and expect to beat a great team on their home floor in a close-out game,” he continued. “They took it to us, they were awesome tonight and we’ve got to be better.”

He said Houston’s success on offense early made it difficult for Golden State to get anything going.

“We were out of sorts from the beginning, especially defensively, and I think that carried over to our offense,” he said. “It’s hard to play offensively when you’re taking the ball out of the net every single play.”

It was clear to Kerr at halftime that this was not going to be the Warriors’ night.

“I think at halftime, their effective field goal percentage was 95%,” he said. “I’ve never seen that in my life. You’re not winning that game.”

Jimmy Butler managed just eight points in 25 minutes on 2-of-10 shooting after combining for 52 points in the two full games he’d played in this series.

Stephen Curry was 4 of 12 for 13 points after scoring more than 30 points in two of the first four games to move the Warriors within a game of clinching the series.

Curry had his right thumb wrapped during the game and had a bag of ice taped on it afterward. It appeared to be swollen in a picture circulating online of him walking to the team plane.

Asked about the state of his thumb, he answered with one word.

“Cold,” he said.

When pressed, he provided a few more details.

“I don’t even know how to answer it,” he said. “Something you are dealing with and keep it moving as long as I can play. I’ve got it wrapped for a reason.”

He was emphatic when asked if it was impacting his game.

“No,” he said. “None. No.”

Houston’s Dillon Brooks was asked about the Golden State broadcast team suggesting that he’s targeting Curry’s thumb by swiping at it.

“If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time,” he said. “So, whatever they’re saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it.”

Kerr praised his backups for bringing an energy the team will need to rediscover in Game 6, which is Friday night in San Francisco.

Reserve Moses Moody led the Warriors with 25 points. Golden State’s 76 bench points were the most in a playoff game for the franchise since 1970-71, when starters began being tracked.

“Houston was great and they took it to us right away,” Kerr said. “But like I said, it was an important finish.”

