Cubs try to prolong win streak, take on the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (21-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-18, third in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Chicago Cubs (21-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-18, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (3-1, 2.77 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 9-6 record in home games and a 16-18 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago has gone 12-6 in road games and 21-13 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .462 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has two doubles and three home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11-for-45 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker ranks second on the Cubs with 19 extra base hits (eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs). Pete Crow-Armstrong is 12-for-40 with two doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

