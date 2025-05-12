Cubs start 3-game series against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (15-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-18, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday, 7:40…

Miami Marlins (15-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 7.11 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (2-0, 2.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -250, Marlins +204; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has a 23-18 record overall and a 10-9 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .438 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

Miami has a 15-24 record overall and a 5-12 record on the road. The Marlins have a 10-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has eight doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .269 for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 9 for 39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has four doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Marlins. Dane Myers is 13 for 31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

Marlins: Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

