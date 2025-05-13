Cubs meet the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (15-25, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (24-18, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40…

Miami Marlins (15-25, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (24-18, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo (0-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (3-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -254, Marlins +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Chicago is 24-18 overall and 11-9 at home. The Cubs are 19-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 15-25 overall and 5-13 on the road. The Marlins are 13-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Cubs with 10 home runs while slugging .537. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 9 for 38 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Mervis leads the Marlins with seven home runs while slugging .436. Dane Myers is 13 for 31 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .213 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

Marlins: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

