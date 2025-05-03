Cubs meet the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (20-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-17, third in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Chicago Cubs (20-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-17, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-0, 1.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has a 9-5 record at home and a 16-17 record overall. The Brewers have gone 10-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 20-13 record overall and an 11-6 record on the road. The Cubs rank second in the NL with 49 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .255 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 11-for-37 with a double over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has six doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 RBI for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 11-for-40 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.