Cubs host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (9-44, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (32-21, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday, 2:20…

Colorado Rockies (9-44, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (32-21, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-2, 11.88 ERA, 2.52 WHIP, two strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -345, Rockies +274; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Chicago is 32-21 overall and 15-10 at home. The Cubs have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .459.

Colorado has gone 3-22 on the road and 9-44 overall. The Rockies have a 2-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 12 home runs, 36 walks and 37 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 16 for 39 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Beck leads the Rockies with eight home runs while slugging .536. Ezequiel Tovar is 16 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .316 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .237 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Carson Kelly: day-to-day (illness), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.