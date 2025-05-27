Cubs host the Rockies on home winning streak

Colorado Rockies (9-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-21, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05…

Colorado Rockies (9-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-21, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (1-7, 7.66 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Cade Horton (2-0, 4.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -332, Rockies +264; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Colorado Rockies trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 33-21 record overall and a 16-10 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .455 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB.

Colorado has a 3-23 record on the road and a 9-45 record overall. The Rockies have a 6-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 14 home runs while slugging .577. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 15 for 45 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .273 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 17 for 38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .317 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Carson Kelly: day-to-day (illness), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

