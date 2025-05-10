Cubs bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Mets

Chicago Cubs (22-17, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (25-14, first in the NL East) New York;…

Chicago Cubs (22-17, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (25-14, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Brad Keller (0-0, 3.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (3-2, 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -155, Cubs +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to break a three-game slide with a victory over the New York Mets.

New York has a 25-14 record overall and a 14-3 record at home. The Mets have a 16-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has gone 12-8 in road games and 22-17 overall. The Cubs have an 18-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has seven doubles and eight home runs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 11 for 37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has nine doubles and three home runs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 8 for 38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

