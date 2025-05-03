Croatian police detain 140 fans in brawl between rival groups before game

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police detained more than 140 people Saturday following a brawl between rival hooligan groups that…

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police detained more than 140 people Saturday following a brawl between rival hooligan groups that left several people injured.

Croatian media reported that the fight in the coastal town of Split had been pre-arranged ahead of the match between Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split.

Police said they reacted swiftly and prevented further clashes while bringing in 146 people who are facing potential criminal charges.

Four fans were injured, including two seriously, and one policeman was also hurt, medical officials said.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the fight was “setting a bad example to the youth and has nothing to do with either Hajduk or Dinamo.”

The two clubs are biggest rivals in Croatia and clashes between their fans are routinely reported ahead of their matches.

