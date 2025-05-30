Creighton breezes to 11-4 victory over Kansas in nightcap of Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Nolan Sailors drove in four runs and fell a single shy of hitting for the cycle…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Nolan Sailors drove in four runs and fell a single shy of hitting for the cycle as No. 3 seed Creighton rolled to an 11-4 victory over second-seeded Kansas in the nightcap of the Fayetteville Regional on Friday.

Creighton (42-14) will play No. 1 seed Arkansas on Saturday. Kansas (43-16) plays an elimination game against No. 4 seed North Dakota State to begin the day.

Sailors had a two-run double in the middle of a seven-run sixth inning to help the Bluejays pull away from a 3-3 tie. He drew a bases-loaded walk when Creighton scored twice in the third to grab a 3-2 lead. He hit a two-out solo homer in the seventh for Creighton’s final run. Sailors tripled leading off the fifth but was stranded.

Creighton’s top three batters in the order — Tate Gillen, Matt Scherrman and Sailors — had three hits apiece and combined to go 9 for 15 with six RBIs and five runs scored.

Ian Koosman (9-4) allowed one run on two hits in four innings of relief to get the win. Dominic Cancellieri started and allowed three runs on four hits in four innings.

Dominic Voegele (7-5) surrendered seven runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings in the loss.

Kansas is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time and first since 2014. The Jayhawks first appearance came in 1993 when they advanced to their only College World Series.

Creighton has played in 12 tournaments with one CWS appearance in 1991.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.