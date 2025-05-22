Craig Kessler selected next LPGA commissioner and sees explosive potential

The LPGA has selected Craig Kessler as its next commissioner, turning to the PGA of America’s chief operating officer to…

The LPGA has selected Craig Kessler as its next commissioner, turning to the PGA of America’s chief operating officer to help the 75-year-old league better capitalize on the growth in women’s sports.

Kessler, 39, is the 10th commissioner in LPGA history, replacing Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who stepped away after three-and-a-half years in January. He formally takes over on July 15.

“I don’t think this is one of those opportunities where we start with 100 days of listening. It’s time to explode out of the gates,” Kessler said Thursday.

He said his priority would be for people to pay attention and think, “Something incredible is happening to the LPGA and I have to part of it.”

Kessler, a Georgetown graduate with an MBA from Harvard Business School, had been with the PGA of America for just over two years and was a candidate to become the CEO until the organization wanted a PGA professional in the role and hired Derek Sprague.

“We set out to find a transformational leader with a deep appreciation for the LPGA’s legacy and a clear vision of what’s possible for our future,” said John Veihmeyer, the chairman of KPMG who chairs the LPGA’s board of directors.

“Craig is an inspiring and engaging leader, who brings a unique mix of executive leadership experience, deep relationships in the golf industry, and a genuine commitment to elevating women and girls through golf.”

Vicki Goetze-Ackerman, president of the LPGA Tour and part of the search committee, said the committee was looking for someone who could build trust and partnerships, have vision and illustration energy. She said Kessler ticked every box.

“There was not one person who met Craig in this process that wasn’t wowed,” she said.

He said he would lean on four themes — building trust, being visible, building fans and building a financial future “that looks even better for the next 75 years.”

“Everything we do is filtered through those four pillars,” he said.

Kessler, who grew up in California, has been viewed as a rising figure in the golf industry in recent years and was seen having a private conversation with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan at Augusta National on the eve of the Masters.

His most recent direct contact with the LPGA was during the KPMG Women’s PGA, a major jointly run by the PGA of America.

Kessler said he was willing to listen to any organization that could help the LPGA grow. When asked about the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the financial backer of LIV Golf that also has invested in the Ladies European Tour, he replied, “Anyone willing to have a conversation will be welcome.”

Prior to his two years at the PGA of America, Kessler was CEO of Buff City Soap when it expanded from 100 to 260 stores, and he was COO of Topgolf. He also spent six years as an operating partner in private equity, first with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and later with Providence Equity.

“This isn’t just about leading a sports organization. It’s about redefining what’s possible,” Kessler said. “This role is deeply personal to me, not just as a professional opportunity but as a chance to make a difference in the world and create new opportunities for others.”

Kessler has been in the Dallas area since 2016. He said his wife and three sons — ages 5, 7 and 9 — would remain in Dallas and he would be located wherever the job takes him.

There has been speculation over the years about the LPGA moving away from headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida. Kessler said it was far too early to contemplate that.

Liz Moore, the chief legal and technology officer, will stay in her role as interim commissioner until July 15.

The LPGA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and has operated independently from the PGA Tour. The total prize fund this year is approaching $130 million as women are getting more corporate support.

Women’s sports across the landscape has seen a spike in money and interest, though the LPGA has lagged behind in getting attention despite story lines like Nelly Korda winning five straight tournaments last year and Lydia Ko winning the Olympic gold medal to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, followed by her victory in the Women’s British Open.

Kessler said he has met with dozens of industry leaders as he prepared for his new roles and has met some of the players, including Korda, during the interview process.

“I hope they know they have a commissioner who cares deeply and who’s going to work his tail off to take this organization to the next level,” he said.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.