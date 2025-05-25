Connecticut plays Atlanta after Mabrey’s 22-point showing

Connecticut Sun (0-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (0-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Atlanta Dream after Marina Mabrey scored 22 points in the Sun’s 76-70 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta went 7-13 in Eastern Conference play and 8-12 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Connecticut finished 28-12 overall last season while going 14-6 in Eastern Conference action. The Sun averaged 8.2 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

