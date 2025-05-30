Christian Yelich homers twice, drives in 4 runs as Brewers beat NL-leading Phillies 6-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Yelich hit two homers and drove in four runs, and Milwaukee limited National League-leading Philadelphia to…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Yelich hit two homers and drove in four runs, and Milwaukee limited National League-leading Philadelphia to four hits as the Brewers beat the Phillies 6-2 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Yelich hit a three-run homer on the first pitch from Philadelphia reliever Tanner Banks in the fifth inning to break open a close game. He hit his 12th of the season, a solo shot, into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park off righty Carlos Hernandez to lead off the ninth. It was Yelich’s 12th career multi-homer game and the second of the season.

Yelich’s shot off Banks was his first off a lefty this season. Before the at-bat he was hitting .147 against left-handers.

Brewers opener D.L. Hall pitched three no-hit innings and Quinn Priester (2-2) worked six innings of relief, allowing two runs on four hits for the win.

Williams Contreras and Sal Frelick added RBIs, Jackson Chourio had two hits and scored twice for the Brewers, who stole five bases.

Nick Castellanos hit a solo homer for the Phillies, who lost consecutive games for the first time since April 23-25.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (2-4) pitched four innings and allowed four runs in what manager Rob Thomson previously indicated would be his final start before returning to the bullpen.

Key moment

With the tying run in scoring position and no outs, Priester coaxed three groundball outs in the bottom of the fourth to maintain the lead, setting up the next inning for Yelich’s three-run shot.

Key stat

Kyle Schwarber has reached base safely in 55 of the Phillies’ 57 games this season. He had a pair of doubles and an RBI against the Brewers.

Up next

Milwaukee will start RHP Chad Patrick (2-4, 2.97 ERA) against Philadelphia LHP Jesus Luzardo (5-0, 2.15) on Saturday.

