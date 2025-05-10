Chiefs topple the Crusaders in Super Rugby; injuries hit Wallabies Lolesio and Sua’alii

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Chiefs’ 35-19 win over the Crusaders in the 13th round of Super Rugby on…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Chiefs’ 35-19 win over the Crusaders in the 13th round of Super Rugby on Saturday broke the deadlock atop the table and clearly established the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs as the best team in the tournament this season.

The match at the Crusaders’ headquarters in Christchurch was one of only four in the round but all four changed the order of the playoff race.

The Chiefs moved two points clear atop the table while the ACT Brumbies beat the Western Force 33-14 to leapfrog the Crusaders into second place.

The Auckland-based Blues beat the Fijian Drua 34-5 in a rare night match in Fiji, moving up to fifth place and leaving the Drua last and now out of playoff contention.

The Queensland Reds consolidated fourth place when they beat perpetual rivals the New South Wales Waratahs 28-21 to leave the Waratahs with only a tenuous hope of making the playoffs from their current eighth place.

The Chiefs began energetically against the Crusaders, winning quick ball and moving it at pace, looking dangerous. But the Crusaders dominated at the tackle, producing handling errors and turnovers from which they achieved field position. The Crusaders were clinical from close range, scoring three tries to lead 19-3.

The tide turned when the Chiefs scored through winger Emoni Narawa in first-half stoppage time, putting themselves back in the match at 19-10.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie capped an exceptional match with a try in the third minute of the second half, then left winger Leroy Carter went almost 80 meters to score the try that gave the Chiefs their first lead. Backrower Wallace Sititi clinched the win and his comeback from a serious injury with a try in the 73rd minute.

McKenzie kicked three penalties and three conversions which, along with his try, gave him 20 points overall. He now must be the leading candidate for the All Blacks No. 10 jersey against France in July.

The Chiefs came into the match level on points with the Crusaders but in first place on points differential. That followed their loss to the Wellington-based Hurricanes in round 12.

“The reality we just kind of got beaten up last week and that didn’t sit well with anybody,” coach Clayton McMillan said. “We knew we had to stand up physically, both sides of the ball. That’s something that the Chiefs pride themselves on.”

Lolesio laid low

Japan-bound Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio caused concern when he was take from the field on a stretcher in Saturday’s match between the Brumbies and Western Force with a suspected spinal injury.

The 25-year-old Lolesio was caught in an awkward position attempting a cleanout at a breakdown. Play was suspended for some time while he received medical care before being carried from the field.

Before the match had finished news came from the Brumbies’ dressing room that Lolesio had movement in his arms and legs. Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham later provide a positive update.

“He’s gone to hospital,” Larkham said. “I think he’s getting some scans but he’s got full function and full feeling.”

On Sunday, the news was all good. The Brumbies released a statement after Lolesio underwent those scans at Royal Perth Hospital.

“We are pleased to report that scans have cleared him of any serious injury,” the club said. “Noah is in good spirits and will continue to be monitored by the club’s medical team over the coming days.”

On Friday, Wallabies fullback Joseph-Aukuso Sua’alii also was taken from the field on a medical vehicle and in a neck brace after a heavy collision in the match between the Waratahs and Reds. He suffered a serious concussion.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said Sua’alii had been groggy but later left the stadium with his parents.

Drua upset over death of “true son of Fijian rugby”

The Drua’s preparation for Friday’s crucial match against the Blues was disrupted when players learned hours before kickoff of the death in France of former Fiji sevens international Josaia Raisuqe.

The 30-year-old Raisuqe played for the French Top 14 club Castres. He died in a traffic accident on the way to training and was a friend and former teammate of many of the Drua players.

He was in the Fiji team which won the Olympic silver medal in rugby sevens in Paris last year. He scored a try against the United States in pool play and started in the final against France.

In a social media post, the Drua said “our hearts are heavy. We lost more than a player. We lost a brother, a teammate and a true son of Fijian rugby.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.