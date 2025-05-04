Chido Obi becomes youngest player to start a Premier League match for Man United

LONDON (AP) — Chido Obi became the youngest player to start a Premier League match for Manchester United when he…

LONDON (AP) — Chido Obi became the youngest player to start a Premier League match for Manchester United when he lined up as the team’s striker against Brentford on Sunday at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

Obi is a Denmark youth international who joined United from Arsenal last year and made five appearances in the league this season, each time as a substitute, before getting his first start.

He played the full match in United’s 4-3 loss and didn’t score. Indeed, he has yet to score for the senior team.

With the game coming in between legs against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinals, United rotated heavily and fielded a team against Brentford with an average age of 22 years and 270 days.

According to stats supplier Opta, it was the third youngest team — by average age — ever named for a Premier League match.

United beat Athletic 3-0 in the first leg in Spain.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.