Chicago visits Dallas after Ogunbowale’s 37-point performance

Chicago Sky (1-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-5, 0-3 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (1-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-5, 0-3 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays the Chicago Sky after Arike Ogunbowale scored 37 points in the Dallas Wings’ 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky.

Dallas went 9-31 overall with a 7-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wings shot 44.6% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall with a 7-13 record on the road last season. The Sky shot 42.2% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

