Chicago hosts New York following Stewart’s 25-point showing

New York Liberty (1-0) at Chicago Sky (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on the Chicago Sky after Breanna Stewart scored 25 points in the Liberty’s 92-78 victory against the Las Vegas Aces.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Sky averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.5 last season.

New York went 32-8 overall last season while going 16-4 in Eastern Conference action. The Liberty averaged 22.8 assists per game on 30.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

