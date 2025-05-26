Chicago faces Phoenix, looks to end 3-game slide

Chicago Sky (0-3, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-1, 2-1 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (0-3, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (3-1, 2-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky looks to end its three-game losing streak with a win over Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix went 19-21 overall a season ago while going 10-10 at home. The Mercury averaged 81.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.8 last season.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall with a 7-13 record on the road last season. The Sky shot 42.2% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.