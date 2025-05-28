Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Chelsea’s second-half surge secures Conference League final over Real Betis

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 7:03 PM

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Chelsea put four past Real Betis to win the Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland. Betis got off to an early lead with a goal from Abde Ezzalzouli, but Chelsea proved too much to handle, notching four second-half goals, from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo.

