Chelsea beats Djurgården 4-1 in Conference League semifinals, Real Betis tops Fiorentina 2-1

Chelsea took a big step toward advancing to the UEFA Conference League final by beating Swedish club Djurgården 4-1 in the first leg of their semifinal on Thursday.

Nicolas Jackson struck twice six minutes apart in the second half after Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke netted in the first half for Chelsea to take control ahead of the second leg next Thursday at Stamford Bridge.

“We’re very happy that we won. That’s the most important,” Jackson told TNT Sports. “It is one step forward and we hope to reach the final.”

Chelsea was a big favorite against the Swedish team that has reached a European semifinal for the first time and proved that status despite the game being played on an artificial pitch at the Stockholm Arena.

Enzo Fernández sent a precise floating cross from the right for unmarked Sancho to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 13rd minute.

Madueke doubled the advantage two minutes before halftime, with Fernández again providing the final pass.

Jackson only needed to score into an empty net after a defensive blunder in the 59th for his first before hitting the roof of the net from the edge of the area to make it 4-0.

Isak Alemayehu scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

Real Betis, another team in its first semifinal, topped Fiorentina 2-1 in Sevilla.

The opening goal for Betis came in the sixth minute with Cédric Bakambu crossing from the right for Abdessamad “Abde” Ezzalzouli to score from close range with the ball bouncing off the crossbar and a video review confirming it crossed the goal line.

Antony, who is at Betis on loan from Manchester United, added the second in 64th on a rebound past former Man United goalkeeper David De Gea after his initial shot was blocked by Luca Ranieri.

Fiorentina was the runner-up in the third-tier club competition in the last two years, losing the finals to West Ham in 2023 and Olympiacos last year.

Then Ranieri, the Fiorentina captain, reduced the lead to 2-1, leaving the second leg wide open.

In the second-tier Europa League, Man United won 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao and Tottenham beat Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt 3-1 in London.

