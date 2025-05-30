Chapman homers, Harrison pitches five scoreless innings as Giants beat Marlins 2-0

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Chapman homered, Kyle Harrison pitched five shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami…

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Chapman homered, Kyle Harrison pitched five shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Friday night.

Tyler Fitzgerald went 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Harrison (1-1) made his second start since moving to the rotation, with three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander still out because of a strained right pectoral muscle.

Harrison held the Marlins (22-33) without a hit until Eric Wagaman’s leadoff single in the fourth. The left-hander didn’t allow another one, striking out five and walking three.

Five relievers held the Marlins to two hits before before Camilo Doval got the final four outs for his sixth save.

Chapman hit a solo shot off Marlins starter Cal Quantrill (3-5) that went 420 feet to left, which made it 2-0 in the fourth and tied Chapman with Heliot Ramos and Wilmer Flores for the team home run lead with 10.

Quantrill struck out a season-high seven over five innings. He gave up eight hits, two runs and walked one.

The Giants took the lead in the first when Flores drove in Ramos — who tripled earlier in the inning — with a two-out single that ended an 11-pitch at-bat.

Connor Norby’s seventh-inning double and pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez’s single in the eighth were Miami’s only other hits.

The Marlins stranded nine base runners and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

Down 0-2 in the eighth, Sánchez hit a leadoff single against Spencer Bivens and advanced when Otto Lopez was hit by a pitch. Doval came in with two out and retired Norby on a flyout to end the threat.

Key stat

The Giants have gone 12 straight games without scoring more than four runs.

Up next

Giants LHP Robbie Ray (7-0, 2.56 ERA) will start the middle game of the series against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (1-1, 4.73).

