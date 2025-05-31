CBS Sports acquires the rights to air Women’s Champions League matches

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports has acquired the U.S. broadcast rights for the UEFA Women’s Champions League through the…

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports has acquired the U.S. broadcast rights for the UEFA Women’s Champions League through the 2029-30 season, the network announced Saturday.

All 75 matches for the upcoming season will be streamed on Paramount+, with select games aired on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

CBS Sports and UC3, the commercial partnership between UEFA and the European Club Association, announced the deal before the men’s Champions League final in Munich.

The Women’s Champions League is expanding next season to 18 teams from 16, in a single league standings instead of groups before the knockout stage. A second-tier Women’s Europa Cup also will launch.

Last week UC3 announced that Disney+ will stream the women’s matches in Europe through the 2030 season. One game per week will be shown on some free-to-air networks and members of the European Broadcasting Union.

The Women’s Champions League final last week between Barcelona and Arsena l completed a four-year deal under which fans could watch games for free on streaming service DAZN and YouTube.

