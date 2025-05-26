Casemiro returns in Ancelotti’s first Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — New Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti brought back midfielder Casemiro on Monday for World Cup qualifiers…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — New Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti brought back midfielder Casemiro on Monday for World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay next week.

The 33-year-old Casemiro was the Brazil captain at the 2022 World Cup but has been absent from the national team for about a year.

Striker Neymar, who is still struggling to return from injury, was not picked.

Ancelotti arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday night after leaving Real Madrid, and the Italian is the first foreigner to coach the five-time World Cup champion full-time in a century.

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Wesley (all Flamengo), Alexsandro (Lille), Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Vanderson (Monaco)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Andrey Santos (Strasbourg), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Ederson (Atalanta), (Gerson)

Forwards: Antony (Real Betis), Estêvão (Palmeiras), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid)

