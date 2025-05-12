Cardinals visit the Phillies on 3-game road win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (22-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-16, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (22-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-16, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -185, Cardinals +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 13-6 at home and 24-16 overall. The Phillies are 10-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 22-19 overall and 7-13 in road games. The Cardinals have a 17-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .310 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has seven doubles and two home runs. Kyle Schwarber is 13 for 39 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar leads the Cardinals with six home runs while slugging .417. Willson Contreras is 12 for 32 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.