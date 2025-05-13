Cardinals try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals (23-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-17, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (23-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-17, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (3-0, 2.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -156, Cardinals +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Philadelphia Phillies looking to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Philadelphia has a 24-17 record overall and a 13-7 record at home. The Phillies are sixth in the NL with 42 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

St. Louis is 8-13 on the road and 23-19 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBIs while hitting .232 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15 for 46 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has nine doubles and six home runs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13 for 34 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .267 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.