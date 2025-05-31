Cardinals place OF Jordan Walker on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his left wrist

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with inflammation in his left wrist.

The Cardinals said the move was retroactive to Thursday, and they called up Ryan Vilade from Triple-A Memphis to take Walker’s roster spot.

Walker did not take batting practice before Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers. Alec Burleson started his second straight game in right field Saturday.

Walker was batting .300 (12 for 40) over his last 14 games with a .792 OPS and 11 RBIs. For the season, he’s batting .215 with three homers and 23 RBIs in 47 games.

The Cardinals also optioned right-handed reliever Gordon Graceffo to Memphis and recalled right-hander Roddery Muñoz.

