Cardinals host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-23, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Cardinals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 16-8 record in home games and a 27-23 record overall. The Cardinals rank 10th in the NL with 47 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Arizona has a 13-11 record in road games and a 26-24 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 16 for 35 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 13 doubles, six home runs and 37 RBIs while hitting .306 for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 14 for 41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.