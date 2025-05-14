Cardinals bring win streak into game against the Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals (23-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-17, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (23-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-17, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (3-0, 2.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to keep their nine-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 13-7 record in home games and a 24-17 record overall. The Phillies have a 16-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 23-19 overall and 8-13 in road games. The Cardinals have gone 13-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .306 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has seven doubles and two home runs. Kyle Schwarber is 14 for 40 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has nine doubles, six home runs and 22 RBIs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13 for 34 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .267 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.