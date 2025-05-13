Cardinals and Phillies to play split doubleheader after Tuesday’s game postponed due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The second game of a three-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The second game of a three-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed on Tuesday because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split day/night doubleheader on Wednesday.

Cardinals right-hander Erick Fedde will face Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the first game of the doubleheader. Neither team has announced a starter for the second game.

St. Louis right-hander Sonny Gray was scheduled to face Philadelphia left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday before the postponement.

The Cardinals have won nine straight games after Monday night’s 3-2 win over the Phillies.

