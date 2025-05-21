Carapaz triumphs in Giro d’Italia stage 11 as Del Toro extends overall lead

CASTELNOVO NE’ MONTI, Italy (AP) — Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz soloed to victory at the end of the 11th stage…

CASTELNOVO NE’ MONTI, Italy (AP) — Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz soloed to victory at the end of the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, while Isaac del Toro kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Carapaz attacked as the peloton caught the breakaway about 4.5 kilometers (three miles) from the end of the last of the three high-category climbs, and he held his pursuers off to clinch his first Giro stage win since he won the Italian race in 2019.

“It was a very, very tough stage, and from the very first climb I saw that so many people were suffering,” said Carapaz, the Tokyo Olympics road race champion in 2021. “But I knew I had good legs, I chose the right moment … and it was almost like a time trial to make it all the way home.”

The victory also ended a drought for Carapaz, who hadn’t won in 308 days, since securing a stage victory in the Tour de France last year.

“It’s been a long time. I don’t remember how long, but it has been a while,” Carapaz said. “So this is very, very special for me, and extremely exciting as well, great work.

“And I want to dedicate it to my family and to my son. It’s his birthday today … I hope they enjoyed what I did today.”

Del Toro edged Giulio Ciccone in a bunch sprint for second, about 10 seconds behind Carapaz, at the end of the 186-kilometer (116-mile) slog, that saw 3,800 meters of climbing, from Viareggio on the coast, inland to Castelnovo ne’ Monti.

The bonus seconds he earned saw Del Toro extend his overall lead slightly to 31 seconds over Juan Ayuso and one minute, seven seconds ahead of Antonio Tiberi.

The 21-year-old Del Toro became the first Mexican cyclist to lead the Giro when he finished second on Sunday’s ninth stage.

Thursday’s 12th stage is a 172-kilometer route from Modena to Viadana.

The Giro ends in Rome on June 1.

