Canada wins first World Relays mixed 4×100 title from Jamaica, Great Britain and Northern Ireland

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Canada won the first ever World Relays mixed 4×100 title in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

The Canadian team of Sade McCreath, Marie-Eloise Leclair, Duan Asemota and Eliezer Adjibi finished ahead of Jamaica and Great Britain and Northern Ireland as the event made its debut at the World Athletics Relays.

Canada recorded a winning time of 40.30, with Jamaica taking second in 40.44. Third-placed Great Britain and Northern Ireland finished with a time of 40.88.

