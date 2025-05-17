Cameroon soccer great Emmanuel Kundé dies at age 68

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Emmanuel Kundé, Cameroon’s defensive anchor on the first African team to reach the quarterfinals of the…

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Emmanuel Kundé, Cameroon’s defensive anchor on the first African team to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup, has died, the country’s soccer federation said. He was 68.

Kundé scored a penalty against England in the last eight of the 1990 World Cup in Italy before the Indomitable Lions lost in extra time. He also played at the 1982 World Cup when Cameroon made its tournament debut.

“His death is a huge loss for Cameroonian soccer,” the country’s football federation said in a statement late Friday.

Federation president Samuel Eto’o hailed Kundé as the “control tower” and “defensive wall” on the field.

Kundé twice helped the team win the Africa Cup of Nations — in 1984 and 1988. His second-half penalty was the difference in Cameroon’s 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the ’88 final in Casablanca.

He made over 100 appearances for the national team.

“He was an intelligent and peaceful man filled with dignity and had a precise magic foot,” Emmanuel Maboang Kessack, a former team member told The Associated Press. “We will never forget him.”

Kundé died of cardiac arrest in his own home, Maboang Kessack said.

Kundé also played club football in France for Reims and Laval, but his main team was Canon de Yaoundé in Cameroon’s capital.

