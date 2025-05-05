Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Snag Double Money Bonus for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig DudekT Photo Credit: Craig DudekT This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig DudekT Photo Credit: Craig DudekT This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can raise the bar on the NBA playoffs with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Set up a new account and secure 10 100% profit boosts. Activate this offer by clicking here .







Create a new user profile with this offer and start with a $1 wager on the NBA playoffs. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts. New players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook will set up new players with these profit boosts, but there are other reasons to sign up. Take advantage of the easy-to-use app, competitive odds and comprehensive list of markets. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Start with a $1 bet to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offers 10 100% Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, MLB 30% Live Boost, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity for players on Caesars Sportsbook. Anyone who starts with a $1 wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport will receive 10 100% profit boosts. The outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference when it comes to these boosts.

Each 100% profit boost will be enough to double your winnings. Start with a $25 wager on any game this week. The Celtics and Knicks will start their second-round series in Boston. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will square off in the Western Conference.

How to Secure Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Creating a new account is the only way to secure these profit boosts. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here to activate this offer. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

to activate this offer. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Set up a new account by filling out the required prompts with basic identifying information.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $1 wager on the NBA or any other sport to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Use these boosts to double your winnings on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB or any other game.

NBA Playoffs Odds Boosts

First things first, each new player should start with this sign-up bonus, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers. Caesars Sportsbook is constantly rolling out odds boosts for players on different sports. We are taking a closer look at the different odds boosts out there for Celtics vs. Knicks and Thunder vs. Nuggets:

Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby & Mikal Bridges Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +440

Kristaps Porzingis Over 19.5 Points & Derrick White Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +425

Jalen Brunson Over 29.5 Points & Jayson Tatum Over 24.5 Points: +240

Jamal Murray Over 19.5 Points & Russell Westbrook Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +310

Jalen Williams & Chet Holmgren Each Over 19.5 Points: +325

Nikola Jokic & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Each Over 29.5 Points: +260

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.