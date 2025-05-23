Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on Pacers-Knicks, MLB, NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Start with a $1 bet on the NBA or any other sport to win 10 100% profit boosts. Players can double their winnings on $25 bts with each boost.

The Indiana Pacers are up a game on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 2 is pivotal for New York’s chances to advance to the NBA Finals. Caesars Sportsbook will have no shortage of options for players throughout the NBA playoffs.

How to Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the different matchups to choose from this weekend, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $1 on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Use these boosts to make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offers 10 Profit Boosts

Start with a $1 bet on the NBA or any other sport. Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts to use throughout the weekend. Remember, new users can double their winnings with each 100% profit boost.

This is an opportunity for players to get a feel for the Caesars sportsbook app while using profit boosts. It’s going to be a busy weekend in sports and this new promo can raise the bar on the games.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds Boosts

The Knicks will need to bounce back in Game 2 after a historic collapse in Game 1. Somehow, the Pacers continue to make these late comebacks in the playoffs. Caesars Sportsbook has tons of different ways to get in on the action for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Players can secure odds boosts on Knicks vs. Pacers and a wide range of other markets this week. Here is a look at a few of the most popular odds boosts available for Game 2:

Pascal Siakam Over 19.5 Points & Tyrese Haliburton Over 9.5 Assists: +325

OG Anunoby & Josh Hart Each Over 14.5 Points: +325

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 24.5 Points & Over 11.5 Rebounds: +325

Jalen Brunson Over 29.5 Points & Tyrese Haliburton Over 19.5 Points: +225

Mikal Bridges, Myles Turner & Andrew Nembhard Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +650

Karl Anthony Towns, Miles McBride & OG Anunoby Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +450

