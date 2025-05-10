Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on Knicks-Celtics, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW can start with 10 profit boosts. Win big on the NBA playoffs with this exclusive offer. Click here to start signing up.







Create a new account and start with a $1 wager on Knicks-Celtics, Warriors-Timberwolves or any other game. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts.

Double your winnings with each 100% profit boost. Caesars Sportsbook will provide new users with tons of different ways to bet on the NBA playoffs. Check out the daily odds boosts on the NBA or other sports like the NHL, MLB, UFC, auto racing, golf, tennis, soccer and more.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 bet to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offers 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is one of the most interesting sign-up bonuses on the market for players. Create a new account and start with a $1 bet on the NBA. That will be enough to unlock these 10 100% profit boosts.

Place a $25 bet on any game this weekend. With that 100% profit boost, players will double their winnings. Of course, picking a winner is easier said than done, but this Caesars Sportsbook promo provides a ton of value.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Before diving into this offer, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a secure account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $1 wager on any game in any sport to unlock the 10 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts to double your winnings on $25 wagers.

NBA Playoffs Odds Boosts

The NBA playoffs are living up to the hype so far. The second round is filled with close games, huge comebacks, game-winning shots and everything in between.

The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics in a pivotal Game 3 in Madison Square Garden. New York can take a commanding 3-0 lead with a win. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves want to take advantage of the Golden State Warriors while Stephen Curry nurses a hamstring strain.

Check out some of the odds boosts available for these matchups:

Karl-Anthony Towns & Josh Hart Each Record Double Double: +300

Mikal Bridges, Payton Pritchard & OG Anunoby Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +400

Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 Points & Jayson Tatum Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +260

Timberwolves Win & Anthony Edwards Over 29.5 Points: +250

Jimmy Butler Over 24.5 Points & Draymond Green Over 9.5 Points: +325

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.