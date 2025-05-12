By The Numbers: A look at India great Virat Kohli’s test career

Test cricket has lost its biggest star with Virat Kohli’s retirement from the longer format. The India great — contemporary…

Test cricket has lost its biggest star with Virat Kohli’s retirement from the longer format.

The India great — contemporary cricket’s version of Lionel Messi in soccer — put up some staggering numbers across his test career as the beacon of a team followed by 1.4 billion people.

Here’s a flavor of those stats over his 14-year test career:

___

7

The number of double-hundreds made by Kohli in tests, the most by an India player and the fourth most in test history. Six of them came in an extraordinary 18-month, 33-innings spell from July 2016 to December 2017 — a period in which he was the No. 1 batter in the format.

30

The number of test centuries made by Kohli — only 14 players have more. He also had 31 half-centuries.

46.85

Kohli’s batting average in tests.

123

The number of test appearances made by Kohli. He was captain in 68 tests, winning 40 of them — the most for an Indian captain and fourth overall in test cricket.

254

Kohli’s highest test score, made against South Africa in Pune, India, in October 2019. He finished the innings not out and it was the last of his double centuries.

9,230

The number of test runs made by Kohli, which ranks him fourth on the all-time list of India players behind fellow greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

271 million

The number of followers Kohli has on Instagram.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.