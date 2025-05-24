Burnham tosses shutout and Arkansas extends Fayetteville Super Regional with 4-0 win over Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Payton Burnham pitched a complete-game shutout, Kailey Wyckoff figured in two scoring plays and No. 4…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Payton Burnham pitched a complete-game shutout, Kailey Wyckoff figured in two scoring plays and No. 4 national seed Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 4-0 on Saturday to force a deciding third game at the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to the Women’s College World Series for the first time.

Burnham (16-2) allowed three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk, lowering her ERA to 2.40. Mississippi had one runner reach second base.

With one out in the first inning, Ole Miss pitcher Brianna Lopez walked three batters to load the bases. Wyckoff grounded out to drive in Raigan Kramer then Ella McDowell singled to score Bri Ellis for a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas (44-13) had runners on second and third with two outs in the fifth inning when Wyckoff reached on a fielding error by the second baseman and advanced to second on a throwing error by the right fielder. Courtney Day and Ellis scored on the wild play.

Lopez (13-5) pitched five innings and allowed all four runs for Ole Miss (41-20). ___

