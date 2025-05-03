Bundesliga relegation battle leaves opposing players in hospital with serious injuries

BERLIN (AP) — Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller and Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann were both recovering in hospitals after being seriously…

BERLIN (AP) — Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller and Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann were both recovering in hospitals after being seriously injured in their teams’ Bundesliga relegation scrap on Friday.

Müller had a concussion after being knocked unconscious in a collision with Bochum’s Ibrahima Sissoko, Heidenheim said Saturday. Müller had received lengthy treatment on the field while being shielded from view before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Hofmann broke a rib causing a collapsed lung after a collision with Heidenheim’s Marvin Pieringer.

Bochum said the injury was “quite life-threatening.”

“Hofmann owes it to the careful first aid and immediate examinations and treatments at the local hospital that nothing more serious happened,” the club said on its website, adding that the player’s lung function was only restored after a minor operation to drain his chest.

Hofmann will miss Bochum’s remaining two games of the season, while it was uncertain when Müller could return for Heidenheim.

The teams’ 0-0 draw left Bochum bottom of the Bundesliga with only slim hopes of avoiding the drop, while Heidenheim was four points above Bochum in the relegation playoff place.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.